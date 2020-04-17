"Ambassadors of JOY and HAPPINESS Meet" with Guest Maura Sweeney and Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the show "Ambassadors of JOY and HAPPINESS Meet" with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore and guest Maura Sweeney as they discuss the idea of happiness. The episode played live on VoiceAmerica.com on April 14th and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/123010/ambassadors-of-joy-and-happiness-meet.



Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings You Maura Sweeney the Ambassador of Happiness. One day, Maura realized that her "victimhood" gave her a promise to herself, that she would be happy in her adult life by being able to see everything around her working together for the greater good. Once Maura got older, she held on to this promise and by doing so UNESCO had named her the Ambassador of Happiness. She has joined us to bring our audience personal insights leading them to significance and happiness within the world. Maura has continued her career by publishing a book series based off the Art of Happiness. She believes that happiness by itself can help create a better society for the world. This episode will keep you wanting more and make you want to SHARE with those that you believe can be impacted by the idea of happiness as well.



About Maura Sweeney:

Maura Sweeney currently holds the title for the Ambassador of Happiness through UNESCO. She has worked with foreign exchange students, mentoring incarcerated teens, global travel, and more to keep her title and find new insights to share. She has even started a launch for a book series based off the Art of Happiness. In this series she discusses her personal life, the comfort zone, competition, and many more intriguing reads. Maura's goal throughout her life is to recreate a better society for everyone around her. To this day, Maura is known as the Ambassador of Happiness worldwide.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents. In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born.



Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. The goal is giving one billion dollars by making every day giving effortless and meaningful. He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over One Million Downloads in its first year. In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica

