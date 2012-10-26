Ambient Aire Has Released a New Line of Odor Control Systems Proven to Safely Eliminate Odors

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Ambient Aire has just announced a breakthrough in the odor control process, helping businesses everywhere quickly eliminate foul smelling scents. By combining the natural disinfecting properties of essential oils with state-of-the-art cold diffusion equipment, the company has been able to develop new odor control systems proven to safely provide consistent healthy air.



Typically, the better a person’s environment smells, the more likely they are to feel a sense of wellness and happiness. This is due to the fact that odors have a large affect on a person’s emotions. In fact, studies have shown 75 percent of people’s emotions are generated by what they smell.



Given this data, more and more companies are taking steps to ensure their air quality remains fresh and neutralized. But many of the current sprays and plug-ins currently on the market do not get to the root of the problem. Therefore, they only last a very short while and do not actually neutralize the air.



Specializing in commercial odor control Ambient Aire has developed a new groundbreaking approach that safely and consistently eliminates bad odors. The company’s exclusive odor remediation systems target malodors, the main contributing factors to poor air quality, using a revolutionary process developed by Bryan Roberts.



According to Roberts, the founder of Ambient Aire, “Our state-of-the-art systems utilize proprietary cold air technology. Our systems distribute an even and consistent invisible micro-mist that floats in the air. This mist consists of molecules that cling to the air and neutralize bacteria laden odors leaving any room fresher and cleaner. Guaranteed.”



With more than 14 years in the odor control and ambient scenting industry, Roberts decided to branch off from the traditional approach to odor control, which uses harsh smelling chemicals or sweet smelling air fresheners full of harmful VOCs. The formulations used by Ambient Aire are naturally based using essential oils and contain no VOCs. Customers can also choose from a variety of essential oil formulas to suit their preference.



For more information, visit http://ambientaire.com/



About Ambient Aire

Founded in 2009 by Bryan Roberts, Ambient Aire™ features products that represent a new standard in indoor odor remediation. The company offers a full selection of odor control products comprised of natural ingredients that are effective, efficient, safe and have a minimum impact on the environment.