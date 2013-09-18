Ambient Meat Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Ambient meat is processed meat that can be stored at normal temperatures for a relatively longer period of time without adversely affecting its taste or texture. The processing of meat is extremely important for it to prolong its shelf life. Usually the meat is dehydrated, acidity is regulated, and stored in air-tight containers so as to minimize the threat of bacteria. The market of ambient meat is thriving, as it is readily available and easy to cook. All types of red meat as well as bird meat are available in ambient conditions. The red meat market has shown promise over the recent years, and is expected to be the preferred meat in most of the meat consuming countries. Meat consumption pattern varies across different geographies. The best market for ambient meat is North America, Europe, Japan, and Oceania. The global packaged meat market is expected to be dominated by beef and poultry exports.



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One of the major factors driving the market of ambient meat is the growing urban population across the world, which seeks convenience, taste, and health. Due to the fast lifestyle and health consciousness of the people, ambient meat finds favor among the youth and the middle-class. The fact that ambient meat could be stored over a long period of time increases its competitiveness over traditional sources of meat. Ambient meat has not yet reached its potential, and has a scope to reach out to populated geographies of Asia, where its market is almost negligible.



The ambient meat market, however, faces the same problems that are faced by the meat industry. It has been noticed that meat consumption in a number of countries has subsided due to increased prices and disease problems. Many people are apprehensive about consuming packaged meat and proper awareness needs to be provided by way of marketing. The UN campaigns promoting vegetarianism are also acting against the interest of the meat industry as a whole. Some of the companies in this market are Tokatsu Food Co., Volpi Foods, Inc., Lingbao Baolihao Food Industrial Co. Ltd, and Marushin Food Co. Ltd.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



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- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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