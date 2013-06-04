Ambient-UFH.co.uk Provides Underfloor Heating Mat Kits to Households Across the UK

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Underfloor heating is one of life’s simple luxuries. Today, homeowners around the world have experienced the warmth and comfort of underfloor heating in their bathrooms, kitchens, and basements. And many homeowners are surprised by how affordable underfloor heating can be.



At Ambient-UFH.co.uk, visitors can learn everything they need to know about underfloor heating before ordering underfloor heating mat kits for themselves. Ambient-UFH.co.uk is a UK-based electric underfloor heating mat retailer that aims to bring the comfort of underfloor heating to households and businesses across the UK.



Ambient-UFH.co.uk is designed to make the underfloor heating experience as affordable as possible without sacrificing quality. All transactions are performed online and customers enjoy next day delivery on all orders placed before 3PM. Underfloor heating systems must be installed and tested by a certified electrician, after which homeowners can enjoy feeling warmth and comfort on their feet anywhere in their home.



Heating mat kits come in a variety of shapes and sizes. There are low, standard, and high output floor heating mat kits, as well as kits designed for both tile and laminate floors. Visitors can also purchase all the floor heating accessories and tools they need, including cable kits, mirror demisters, adhesives, grout, thermostats, and more.



But as a spokesperson for Ambient-UFH.co.uk explains, the website is designed for those who are complete beginners to electric underfloor heating:



“We’ve designed the underfloor heating process to be as simple as possible for customers. Customers who know the exact type of underfloor materials they need can instantly choose those materials through our site, while visitors who need extra assistance can instantly contact us online or through the phone.”



Each kit comes with detailed installation instructions and prices include VAT. Along with featuring an electric heating mat, each kit includes an AUBE TH132-F programmable digital thermostat with a floor probe sensor, along with a floor primer, roller, and a ten year warranty certificate.



Ambient-UFH.co.uk aims to be the UK’s electric floor heating specialists. Whether planning out an underfloor heating arrangement or ready to purchase underfloor heating materials today, Ambient-UFH.co.uk wants to make underfloor heating a valid option for homeowners across the UK.



About Ambient-UFH.co.uk

Ambient-UFH.co.uk is an electric floor heating retailer that sells underfloor heating kits for laminate and tile floors. Each kit comes with detailed installation instructions and next day delivery is included on all orders placed before 3PM. For more information, please visit: http://www.ambient-ufh.co.uk