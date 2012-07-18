Ambow Education Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:AMBO) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on August 10

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on August 10, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Ambow Education Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:AMBO) over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain statements by Ambow Education Holding Ltd.



Investors with a substantial investment in Ambow Education Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:AMBO) shares between May 18, 2011 and May 16, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on August 10, 2012, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Ambow Education Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:AMBO) between May 18, 2011 and May 16, 2012, that Ambow Education Holding Ltd and certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws by issuing allegedly false and/or misleading statements, as well as allegedly failing to disclose material adverse facts about Ambow Education Holding’s business, operations and prospects.



On April 30, 2012, Ambow Education Holding Ltd announced that it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC for the 2011 fiscal year. Thereafter, on May 16, 2012, Ambow Education Holding Ltd disclosed that the Company was further delaying the filing of its 2011 Annual Report and that the Company had identified certain preliminary adjustments to its previously issued 2011 unaudited financial statements.



NYSE:AMBO shares fell from almost $8 per share in April 2012 to as low as $2.18 per share on July 17, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:AMBO) between May 18, 2011 and May 16, 2012, have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 10, 2012. NYSE:AMBO investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com