Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Global Ambulance Services Market Research Report provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Ambulance Services market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market size and share, regional and country-level analysis of Ambulance Services market. The segmental analysis focuses on forecast by Type, Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2020-2030.



Top Key Players in the Global Ambulance Services Market: Acadian Ambulance Service, Air Methods Corporation, AirMed International LLC, Envision Healthcare, Falck A/S



Western Europe was the largest region in the global ambulance services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global ambulance services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ambulance services market.



Digitalization of information related to patients including their medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, and laboratory and test results is being made possible with Electronic Health Records (EHRs). EHRs increase patient participation, and improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes.

Adoption of EHRs by medical practitioners and healthcare centers improves medical practice management by increasing practice efficiencies. It also aids in cost savings.



The ambulance services market consists of sales of ambulance services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide ambulance services. This industry includes agencies that provide emergency access to healthcare in response to emergency calls, urgent doctor admissions and emergency hospital transfers.



The global ambulance services market is expected to grow from $58.5 billion in 2019 to $80.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.4%. The significant growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The ambulance service providers are the primary emergency service providers during covid outbreak as ambulances are specifically used for transporting COVID suspect patients or those who have developed complications, to the health facilities. With the increasing number of cases, the demand for ambulances has also increased. Additionally, the ambulance service providers have to meet the demand from patients who have to visit hospitals for their dialysis, chemotherapy sessions, and other medical emergencies. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $94.3 billion in 2023.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Ambulance Services market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Table of Contents:



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Ambulance Services market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Ambulance Services market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Ambulance Services market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Ambulance Services market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



