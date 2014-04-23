Ambulance Services Market - Global Strategic Business Report, 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Ambulance Services Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.The ambulance service industry includes private and municipal operators who respond to medical emergency calls by providing transportation facility to the patients either by road, water or air. The services are not restricted only to en-route patients to a hospital, but also provide emergency medical care in the process.



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Ambulances are equipped with lifesaving equipment to provide emergency medical aid to the patient until reaching the hospital. These equipment are rugged, compact and have a short start time, being operated by medically trained professionals. With rising incidences of heart attacks, strokes and accidents, healthcare systems need to ensure proper and efficient on-site medical care. The advent of air ambulance services has helped the healthcare sector in the U.S market in responding to emergency calls in shortest lead time possible.



The global ambulance services market can be analyzed effectively based on different regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. U.S and Europe are the most developed markets for ambulance services owing to availability of advanced medical technology platforms supporting the efficient execution of novel medical technologies. North America has implemented air ambulance services realizing the need for reaching remote areas in short time. Moreover, air ambulance has been experiencing stable revenue growth in U.S. reinforced by increasing number of individuals covered by health insurance and graying U.S. population.



Demand for ambulance services is on consistent rise on account of rising road accidents and aging population. Besides, technological innovation in the medical equipment and telemedicine services will contribute to the growth of this industry. In addition, regulations focusing on providing immediate relief to patients and encouraging introduction of new technologies in ambulance services will bolster the industry demand. Some of the major ambulance service companies include Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc., AirMed International LLC, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Air Methods Corporation, American Medical Response, Emergency Medical Services Corporation, and Rural/Metro Corporation.



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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