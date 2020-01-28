Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Ambulance Stretchers Market is valued at USD 238.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 281.6 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period. An increasing number of road accidents and high number of emergency care admissions are anticipated to drive the growth of Global Ambulance Stretchers Market.



Global Ambulance Stretchers Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end-user and region & country level. Based upon product type, global ambulance stretchers market is classified into emergency stretchers and transport stretchers. Based upon technology, the market is divided into manual stretchers, electric powered stretchers and pneumatic stretchers. Based on end-user, the ambulance stretchers market is classified into hospitals, EMS service providers, ambulatory service centers and others.



Key Players for -

Some major key players for Global Ambulance Stretchers Market are Stryker Corporation, Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med Co.,Ltd., Dragon Industry(ZJG) Co., Ltd, Narang Medical Limited, Jiangsu Rixin Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Ferno-Washington Inc., Omega Surgical and others.



Increasing Number of Road Accidents and High Number of Emergency Care Admissions are the Major Factors Driving the Growth of Global Ambulance Stretchers Market.

Apart from emergency care, ambulance provides a significant level of non-emergency transport as well such as transport for scheduled health services and for patients travelling between facilities. Thus, increasing demand of ambulance care is one of the keys factors driving the market growth. The other major factors driving the growth of global ambulance stretchers market is increasing geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of organ failure, such as heart or liver failure. In addition, high number of accidents, sports injuries and growing geriatric population are also supplementing the market growth. For example; In 2018, there were around 25,100 fatalities in road accidents in the EU 28. In United States, where 41,100 people died in road-related incidents in 2017, according to Federal Highway Administration statistics. Furthermore, increasing number of hospitals, emergency centers and increasing medical tourism are also supplementing the growth of global ambulance stretchers market. However, lack of skilled professionals in the emergency services and high cost of ambulance stretchers may hamper the market growth.



Global Ambulance Stretchers Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Emergency Stretchers, Transport Stretchers)



By Technology (Manual Stretchers, Electric Powered Stretchers, Pneumatic Stretchers)



By End-User (Hospitals, EMS Service Providers, Ambulatory Service Centers)



