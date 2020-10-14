Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market Analysis- Size, Share, Sales, Growth, Forecast, Segment, Application Analysis 2023:Market Growth Insight

united States, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market was valued at $78 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $128 million at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023. Rise in number of hypertension cases due to increase in prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity conditions is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, adoption of patient centered medical devices, growth in geriatric population, and increase in demand for non-invasive procedures for measuring blood pressure fuel the market growth. However, expensive ABPM devices and lack of awareness about the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring in developing nations hinders the market growth. Conversely, the rise in healthcare infrastructure and creative marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.



Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market.

The Market Growth Insight delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices market. It provides information on the market's essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices market growth, precise estimation of the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioural pattern, market's competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.



Competitive Spectrum of the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market Encompasses Companies such as:

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Welch Allyn Inc., SunTech Medical, Schiller AG, Bosch & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Contec Inc. (Parent Company: DAIFUKU CO., LTD., GE Company, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Vaso Corporation, BPL Group

By Product



Arm ABPM Patient Monitors

Wrist ABPM Patient Monitors



By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others



COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2020, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat corona virus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the corona virus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.



Key Target Stakeholders Covered in Study:

==> Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Manufacturers

==> Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

==> Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Component / Raw Material Producers

==> Downstream Vendors



Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America



The analysis objectives of the report are:

- To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

- To know the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

- To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

- To endeavour the amount and value of the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

- To analyze the Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

- To examine and study the Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions to 2025.

- Primary worldwide Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

- To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.



Key points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Key takeaways

Chapter 3. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market landscape

Chapter 4. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market Key industry dynamics

Chapter 5.Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market – global market analysis

Chapter 6. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market revenue and forecasts to 2025 – installation type

Chapter 7. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market revenue and forecasts to 2025 – end-user

Chapter 8. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market revenue and forecasts to 2025 – geographical analysis



