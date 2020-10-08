Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The report provides a detailed assessment of the 'Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Market'. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring investments from 2020 to 2025.



"The Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period."



Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring includes Market Analysis Report Top Companies: Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), GE Healthcare, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Biotronik, Schiller, Medicomp Inc., Biotelemetry, Applied Cardiac System, MicroPort



This report segments the global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Market on the basis of Types are:



ECG Monitors

Event Recorders

Implantable Cardiac Loop Recorders

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Others



Industry News:



May 08, 2020 - Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced outcomes from late-breaking clinical preliminaries assessing the MyCareLink Heart™ versatile application and the Micra® Transcatheter Pacing System (TPS), items that give required consideration to patients and ideal administration of their side effects – while diminishing possible presentation among patients and their clinicians. The outcomes were introduced at the yearly Heart Rhythm Society Scientific Sessions, held for all intents and purposes unexpectedly.



May 6, 2019 - Abbott today declared the launch of a new, more astute heart screen for better arrhythmia recognition—positive news for individuals in danger for sporadic pulses. Presently with CE Mark in Europe and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) freedom, the cutting edge Confirm Rx™ insertable cardiovascular screen (ICM), a paperclip-sized implantable device, combines smartphone connectivity and continuous, remote monitoring to track unpredictable heart rhythm problems for a fast and accurate diagnosis.



February 28, 2019 – Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced the champs of its fourth yearly Boston Scientific Connected Patient Challenge, an open rivalry to advance the improvement of important development to address complex medical services difficulties. Nutrimedy, the triumphant idea, is a telenutrition stage that associates clients to enlisted dieticians and continuous help dependent on customized objectives. Second place BreathResearch built up an innovation to recognize early indications of respiratory assaults to lessen hospitalizations.



May 9, 2018 - GE Healthcare (NYSE: GE) is working with Preventice Solutions to provide customers with an augmentation of the hospital heart station and to extend GE Healthcare ECG services into the home, making a more holistic solution for observing wandering ECG patients.



Regional Analysis for Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Market:



North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)



The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Finally, the Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.



