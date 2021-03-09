New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global Ambulatory Care Service Market was valued at USD 77.49 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.06 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Ambulatory care is a medical care provided on an outpatient basis, without admission to a hospital. More specifically, ambulatory care services are medical services provided on an outpatient basis, including, diagnosis, observation, treatment, consultation, intervention and rehabilitation services. From the past ten years, hospitals are diverting many services to outpatient facilities. Many medical investigations and treatments for acute and chronic ailments and illnesses and the preventive health care can be performed on an ambulatory basis including minor surgical and medical procedures such as dental services, dermatology services and many of the diagnostic procedures. Ambulatory care can be given at several sites. Some of them include, clinics, hospital emergency rooms, health campaigns etc. The increased trend of reducing the time of hospital stay and the total healthcare cost, are the key factors driving the market. Doctors, registered nurses, physical therapists, surgical tech, medical lab tech and medical administration staff can all be found in various ambulatory care settings.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Ambulatory Care Service market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Ambulatory Care Service market and profiled in the report are:



Aspen Healthcare, AmSurg Corp., Concordia Care Inc., Crothall Healthcare, IntegraMed Inc. and Medical Facilities Corporation.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Primary

Emergency

Surgery

Other



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Ophthalmology

Orthopedic

Spinal injury

Gastroenterology

Plastic Surgery

Other



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising prevalence of emergencies and diseases



Chapter 4. Ambulatory Care Services Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Ambulatory Care Services Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Ambulatory Care Services Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Ambulatory Care Services Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Ambulatory Care Service market and its competitive landscape.



