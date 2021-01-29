Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The global ambulatory device market is estimated to reach a value of USD 15.20 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research. The rising introduction of patient-friendly devices and the growing preference of outpatient care in order to reduce the period of hospital stay will drive the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries is also expected to boost market growth during the forecast years.



Top Key Players: Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioTelemetry, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, CamNtech Ltd., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Compumedics Limited, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., and General Electric Company, among others.



Hospitals witness an increased demand for ambulatory devices as there is a rise in emergency cases, and hospital staff requires portable devices for easy monitoring. The segment will grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



North America will dominate the market for ambulatory devices. The region has a well-developed healthcare sector, and the presence of major market players are propelling the demand for the market.



Market Drivers



The increased efficiency, coupled with the reduced costs of ambulatory devices, will be a significant factor of growth during the forecast period. The growing investments of the governments in the healthcare sector to improve the health conditions are also expected to boost market growth over the forecast timeframe.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infusion Systems

Monitoring Devices

Records

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Delivery

ECG Monitoring

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Blood Pressure Monitoring

EEG Monitoring

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other



A significant rise in the incidence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive market demand. The growth in the preferences of the people for minimally invasive surgeries will also have a significant impact over the market growth and demand, during the forecast years.



Regional Outlook



North America is expected to dominate the global market, owing to its highly-developed technology and healthcare facilities. The existence of the major market players in the region is another reason for the regional market's dominance. The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, owing to the governments' huge investments in the healthcare sector and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.



