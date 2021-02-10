Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The ambulatory EHR market is designed for use in outpatient care facilities where medical experts can access a patient's medical history. The documents are fully equipped with vital information pertaining to surgeries or treatments in the patient's record that do not require hospital admissions. Ambulatory EHR applications are widespread in various end-use industries, including independent centers and hospital-owned ambulatory centers.



The practice management segment is expected to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. Application of practice management enables improvement in the management of clinical practices by expanding efficiency of the practice and lowering costs. In addition, advantages such as reduction in transcription costs and improved approaches to documenting are likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.



Ambulatory EHR Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the ambulatory EHR market is the increasing demand for convenient and smooth billing management solutions, which reduces the overall operational costs in the healthcare industry. Moreover, the growing demand for automated data entry technology in the healthcare sector and government initiatives is projected to boost the market over the projected timeframe.



Major Companies and Market Share Analysis:



Key market participants include Modernizing Medicine, Inc., CureMD Healthcare Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, MTBC, Inc., Computer Programs, and Systems, Inc.



Emergen Research has segmented the global ambulatory EHR market on the basis of deployment, practice size, application, end-use, and region.



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Practice Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Solo Practices

Large Practices

Small-medium-sized Practices



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

e-Prescribing

Health Analytics

Practice Management

Referral Management

Patient Management

Decision Support

Population Health Management



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Independent Centers

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers

Others



Regional Analysis



In 2019, the North American region held the largest market share due to the well-established healthcare services and facilities and increasing rate of adoption of EHR systems in the healthcare industry.



Asia Pacific region is projected to register high growth in the ambulatory EHR market over the forecast period. The region is projected to expand faster due to increasing government funding on the healthcare sector to enhance hospital management solutions. Private companies are focusing on implementing EHR solutions to reduce operational costs and provide better services. Furthermore, hospital networks and hospital training programs in developing nations are projected to improve ambulatory care facilities and healthcare professionals' presence.



The European market is expected to expand substantially due to the growing implementation of EHR systems for ambulatory care in countries such as the U.K, the Netherlands, and Finland.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Ambulatory EHR Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Ambulatory EHR Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing need to reduce operational cost in the healthcare industry



4.2.2.2. The rising demand for simple and convenient billing management solution



4.2.2.3. Rising government initiatives to implement EHR solution in healthcare facilities



4.2.2.4. The increasing demand for automated data entry system in the healthcare industry



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The high cost of implementation



4.2.3.2. Problems of interoperability



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Ambulatory EHR Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Cloud-based



5.1.2. On-premises



Continue…!



