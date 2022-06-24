Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Application (e-Prescribing, PHM, Health Analytics, Practice, Patient & Referral Management), Practice Size (Large, Small-to-Medium, Solo), End User (Independent) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD USD 7.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 5.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Ambulatory EHR Market"



142 – Tables

37 – Figures

193 – Pages



The Growth in this market is driven by the growing demand for HCIT solutions, the rising number of outpatient facilities, rising funding initiatives for improving the adoption of EHR. However, the high infrastructure costs, High cost of maintenance, and the unwillingness to adopt ambulatory EHR solutions in developing countries are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



By delivery mode, the cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the ambulatory EHR market in 2021.



The cloud-based segment is estimated to have the largest share by delivery mode of the ambulatory EHR market.The large share of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for cloud-based HCIT solutions, shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery.



The health analytics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the ambulatory EHR market, by application



Based on application, the orthopedic surgery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are the benefits offered by health analytics such as improved patient safety and health outcomes, evidence-based improvements in the quality of care, effective and efficient healthcare services, and forecasts of healthcare needs.



North America dominated the ambulatory EHR market in 2021



North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the presence of a strong IT infrastructure in the region, the large number of COVID-19 patients, increasing investments and regulatory mandates favoring the implementation of EHR solutions, and the rising utilization of remote patient monitoring solutions and services for the management of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders. The presence of major market players in the US and a large number of outpatient healthcare facilities are further contributing to the growth of the market in the region.



Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH, US), Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI, US), are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and service launches in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the ambulatory EHR market.



