Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Terveystalo Healthcare, THC , EMC, Eifelhoehen-Klinik

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Ambulatory Surgery Centers?known as ASCs?are modern health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.



An ambulatory surgery center is a specialized outpatient facility where patients undergo surgical procedures without having to be admitted to a hospital. Patients leave the same day they are treated - usually within a few hours. In general, patients walk into the operating room and upon recovery walk out escorted by a family member or loved one.



The global ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market is currently witnessing relatively fast growth mainly due to an increasing demand for quick, cost-effective, and high-quality medical services as a viable alternative to inpatient care. Market growth is likely to be driven largely by the rise in healthcare spending along with a growing number of ASCs.



The classification of ambulatory surgery center includes single-specialty centers and multi-specialty centers, and the proportion of single-specialty centers revenue in 2016 is about 67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Ambulatory surgery center is widely used in ophthalmology, pain management, gastroenterology, orthopedics and other field.



North America enjoys the largest revenue market size, with a revenue market share nearly 59% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with the market share of 25%. The global Ambulatory Surgery Center market was 77800 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 113200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Terveystalo Healthcare

- THC

- EMC

- Eifelhoehen-Klinik

- HCA Healthcare

- Bambino Gesù

- Royal Berkshire

- Institut Jules Bordet



Segment by Type:

- Single-specialty Centers

- Multi-specialty Centers



Segment by Application:

- Ophthalmology

- Pain Management

- Gastroenterology

- Orthopedics

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast

4.5.1. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



