Key Market Players:



Tenet Healthcare Corp., Universal Health Services Inc., Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (Envision Healthcare Corp.), HCA Healthcare Inc. and Other



Executive Summary



Health care is a controlled way of medical care which provide diagnosis of the health of the whole body, delivered by the healthcare systems or professionals in various fields includes a pharmacy, nursing, medicine, dentistry, psychology, physicians, etc.



Ambulatory Services, also known as Outpatient Care, are provided in a medical treatment facility like hospital, clinic, etc. for a condition or course of treatment, which does not require admission to a hospital. Ambulatory Services are provided by primary care physicians and various types of medical specialists. The classification of ambulatory services are primary outpatient care, specialized outpatient care and stationary care.



Ambulatory surgery centers, or ASCs are one of the ambulatory services where surgeries are operated, these center do not require hospital admission. The ambulatory surgery centers can be divided on the basis of ownership such as, physician ownership and other ownership. The ASCs can further be divided on the basis of speciality named as, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, multispecialty and others.



The global ambulatory surgery centers market has observed eminent growth in the past few years and estimations are made that in the forecasted period (2019-2023) the market would upsurge with a steady growth rate. The global ambulatory surgery centers market would be supported by the growth drivers such as increasing healthcare expenditure, ageing population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing cataract surgeries etc. However, the growth of global ambulatory surgery centers market is being hindered by various challenges. Some of the eminent challenges faced by the market are stringent regulations, lack of trained ambulatory service providers etc.



