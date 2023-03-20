AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Filed Against Directors over Proposed Stock Increase

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2023 -- Investors in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) filed a lawsuit against certain directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc over alleged wrongdoing in connection with the proposed stock increase.



Investors who purchased shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and currently hold any of those: AMC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



In August 2022 , the CEO of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc made the decision to create a new class of shares called AMC Entertainment Preferred Equity Units (NYSE:APE).



Initially, 517 million units of AMC Entertainment Preferred Equity Units were issued, or one unit for each outstanding share of NYSE: AMC stock.



In September 2022 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc announced that it would sell up to 425 million shares of AMC Entertainment Preferred Equity Units (NYSE:APE).



Then in December 2022, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc announced that it would seek to increase the number of authorized shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). The meeting to vote on this proposal will be held on March 14, 2023.



However, two lawsuits were filed against directors of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) over alleged wrongdoing. The plaintiffs allege that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and the CEO have been "eviscerating the voting power of AMC's Class A stockholders in order to force through approval of a proposed dilutive share count increase that those stockholders repeatedly had rebuffed and were not willing to support at the corporate ballot box."



Among other things, the plaintiffs seek to put a halt on the March 14, 2023 vote.



