AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Investor Notice: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of AMCI Acquisition Corp. is unfair to NASDAQ: AMCI stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: AMCI shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of AMCI Acquisition Corp. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: AMCI investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On October 13, 2020, Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) announced that they have entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") for a business combination that would result in Advent Technologies Inc becoming part of a publicly listed company as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMCI Acquisition Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, AMCI shareholders will retain ownership of only 31% of the combined company.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: AMCI stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the AMCI Acquisition Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



