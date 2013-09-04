AMD Inc. Introduces the Only Corrosion-Proof Material for Industrial Construction

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- AMD Inc. introduces FRP grating (Fiberglass Reinforced Polyester) as the only industrial material that is guaranteed to withstand corrosion and impact damages for industrial constructions. AMD Inc. guarantees to provide only the highest quality of FRP in the market. This ISO 9002 certified company manufactures various types of high-grade FRPs that suit all types of industrial requirements, facilities and solutions.



FRP is a great upgrade from traditional industrial materials such as steel and aluminum that are durable yet weak against chemical leaks, corrosive environments and natural wearing caused by changing and extreme weather conditions. Fiberglass grating contracts and expands less than how aluminum does, making it a more stable and stronger material to use. Its surface and dimensional stability is likewise enhanced compared to traditional steel materials. Despite being strong against corrosion, FRP materials are guaranteed lightweight and easy to use for construction unlike regular plastic grating. It is also cost-efficient compared to steel and aluminum.



Depending on the specific industrial requirements of clients, AMD Inc. offers solutions that are designed according to needs and facilities. Its FRP products include molded grating, structural and handrail platforms, pultruded grating and others. Special orders are also very much welcome to cater to specific needs that require careful studies of materials and dimensions.



With AMD Inc.’s extensive years of experience, its clients have already covered almost all kinds of commercial and industrial requirements. Its construction portfolio includes business facilities, such as battery racks, factory walkways and stairs, ramps, rooftop air conditioning systems, car wash systems and dock and dock walkways. More extreme FRP solutions have also been availed by clients, such as building platforms, turbine handrails and hydrogen cooler inspection platforms.



For accurate assessments on your business’ facility requirements and FRP solutions, contact AMD Inc. now and have its team of experts identify the specific types of FRP that will work best.