AMEC Selects Variphy Insight to Manage Their Cisco UC Environment

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- AMEC, the international engineering and project management company has selected Variphy Insight to manage their Cisco Unified Communications environment. AMEC has major operations in the UK and Americas and employs almost 22,000 people in around 40 countries worldwide. The size and scope of AMEC's UC environment creates challenges in terms of distributed management and the ability to effectively allocate resources.



"In a large firm like AMEC, the UC environment grew to such a size that we needed tools to help manage it, measure its growth, and generate reports that show the value we receive from our investment in the technology," says Marino Ventin, AMEC's IP Telephony Lead.



"Variphy Insight is practically the only tool we needed to fulfill these needs, and is priced very competitively. The CDR (Call Detail Usage) and Cisco Remote Phone Control features alone have saved us an immeasurable amount of headaches and travel time."



About AMEC

AMEC (LSE: AMEC) is a focused supplier of high-value consultancy, engineering and project management services to the world's natural resources, nuclear, clean energy, water and environmental sectors. With annual revenues of more than 2.6 billion (US$4.0 billion), AMEC designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers. AMEC's Natural Resources, Power & Process and Earth & Environmental businesses employ almost 22,000 people in around 40 countries worldwide. http://www.amec.com



About Variphy

Variphy is well known for its Unified Communications expertise. Variphy's team has a successful track record of developing and delivering cost-effective, leading edge UC solutions from the smallest to the most complex organizations.



Variphy's software solutions benefit the entire UC lifecycle, from initial deployment to daily operations and enterprise expansion. Its customers include leading edge Systems Integrators, Managed Service Providers, Enterprises, Government and Education.



Variphy has helped its valued partners drive more business, streamline processes, develop recurring revenue streams and improve profit margins. Variphy prides itself in delivering solutions which prove an immediate ROI while providing a uniquely simple, yet powerful user experience.



