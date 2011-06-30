Amenity Rentals Now Offers All Utilities Paid

Newark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2011 -- Corporate housing New Jersey is now available through Amenity Rentals. Now tenants can enjoy the all in one package when choosing a home away from home because Amenity Rentals will now furnish the utilities along with its already furnished apartments.



Amenity Rentals is perfect for families who are relocated to New Jersey for work or business. The company provides affordable corporate housing New Jersey that is comfortable and functional for business professionals. Each unit price includes the cost of water, sewer, heat, hot water, basic cable, local phone, electric and gas. Tenants will find every unit equipped with a washer and dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal and fireplace. Additional amenities from Amenity Rentals include a gym, golf course and pool. Depending on the location selected, there may be additional amenities to enjoy.



There is no shortage of service options for short term housing New Jersey with Amenity Rentals either. Tenants can choose furniture rentals, housewares and small appliance rentals, fax machines, printers and copier rentals, credit card payment systems and corporate billing. As other optional features there is housekeeping services, valet dry cleaning, pet sitting, secretarial services and personal shoppers available.



Amenity Rentals offers home-like temporary housing New Jersey that everyone will enjoy. There is a selection of town homes, condos and single family homes to choose from. Long term and short term corporate housing New Jersey options are available with Amenity Rentals.



Amenity Rentals has been serving the area for years and knows what it takes to make a temporary home feel just like home. When clients choose to stay or house employees at Amenity Rentals corporate housing New Jersey, they are giving them the luxury of feeling safe at home while away. With numerous amenities and different styles of housing to choose from, there is truly something to fit every business and every budgets needs. Amenity Rentals is happy to now supply all necessary utilities to renters as well which helps to create a unique all in one package for corporate housing needs.



With affordability, proximity, guest comfort and functionality in mind, Amenity Rentals has gone above and beyond to offer everything anyone could possibly need in corporate housing rentals.



For more information on corporate housing New Jersey with Amenity Rentals or to reserve housing, visit the website at http://www.amenityrentals.com. Prospective tenants can also contact Christine Decker via email at cdecker@amenityrentals.com or via phone at (800) 917- 8630.