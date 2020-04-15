America Home Healthcare Is Providing Certified Home Caregivers in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- America Home Healthcare is a licensed home care agency that has been at the forefront of catering to the needs of the residents in Philadelphia looking for these essential services. The locally owned agency enjoys a solid backing of seasoned professionals who are driven by the industry's best practices and a soft spot for patient care. America Home Healthcare is equally inspired by integrity and compassion that they extend to all their clients who are the primary concern for these specialists.



Talking about how they keep all their caregivers motivated to deliver outstanding services, the Company's Spokesperson said, "We take pride in being one of the highest paying homecare agencies in Philadelphia, a fact that has given us competence in the market. This is primarily because happy and satisfied caregivers will always be driven to deliver their best at all times. Since we take great care of all our professionals, you never have to worry about having your loved ones under our care. Our management team further makes this easier as direct contact is maintained by all clients."



The extensive range of services provided by America Home Healthcare makes it the go-to home health agency in Philadelphia for all demands. As such, families with loved ones who require 24-hour live-in care, transitional care, personal care, special needs care, and Alzheimer's & Dementia care can always count on the specialists. Alzheimer's & Dementia Care follows a strict policy where before a caregiver is assigned to a patient, there are in-depth consultations that assist them in designing a customized care plan. This is critical in leaving nothing to chance when attending to each patient by catering to their unique requirements.



Speaking about the suitability of their companion care plan, the Company's Spokesperson said, "The elderly and individuals with special needs always require someone to be there for them at all times. For most families, it is not easy to achieve this because of the many daily duties that see them spend much time away from home. Our companion care plan comes to the rescue as it enables you to leave your loved ones in the hands of seasoned specialists. The caregivers will play an important role in being always there for the patient and ensure they get to have fulfilling lives."



Research has proven that many people get to have the desired happiness when they receive care right at the comforts of their homes. America Home Healthcare is making this easier to achieve for all individuals who want their close ones with healthcare needs to remain in a safe and comfortable environment. The agency will readily offer home health care in Philadelphia to the elderly, patients with various medical conditions, and everyone who cannot live independently.



About America Home Healthcare

America Home Healthcare takes the lead as one of the highest paying home care agencies in Philadelphia that is out to give all residents in the city access to the highest level of personal care from seasoned caregivers.