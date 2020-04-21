America Home Healthcare Provides in-Home Care to the Elderly and Patients with Special Needs

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- America Home Healthcare is a licensed, insured, and bonded home care agency that was established to cater to the needs of the residents of Philadelphia and surrounding counties. The agency is out to provide the highest level of quality and professional care to every family and patient who requires extensively trained caregivers for a fulfilling life. America Home Healthcare utilizes a professionally guided structure that enables them to offer customized services depending on the demands at hand.



Speaking about how their passion has enabled them to deliver above par services continuously, the company's spokesperson remarked, "We are on a mission to enrich lives, and for us, this means going to all lengths to offer solutions that match the patients' needs. The patient-centered approach that defines our operations has set us apart from other agencies as we are a team to always count on. For every patient we handle, our goal is to provide holistic and comprehensive care that will leave them satisfied."



The immense abilities and commitment of the team of caregivers that America Home Healthcare has enlisted make it without question one of the best health care agencies in Philadelphia. A rigorous selection criterion is adhered to by the agency when looking for caregivers, a process that enables them only to pick the most qualified professionals. America Home Healthcare complements this process by providing caregivers with competitive salaries as it is one of the highest paying agencies in the state. This is a win-win situation that guarantees all patients will be under the care of top-notch professionals who value their duties.



Talking about ways they manage patients with long-term care needs, the company's spokesperson said, "A significant percentage of patients who require in-home care always require professional attention for the long-term. We understand this and have always made it a priority to hire caregivers who will work with us for extended periods. This is a crucial aspect as patients require caregivers who they will develop a relationship with, and can always count on them for all needs. Most importantly, such a caregiver will develop trust with the family and will be trusted to keep a loved one safe at all times."



As the need for home health care in Philadelphia rises with time, America Home Healthcare has been up to the task of delivering reliable solutions. The agency has a massive team of caregivers who are well-trained and experienced in different areas of home care services. These include; companion care, elderly care, stroke recovery, special needs care, transitional care, Alzheimer's & Dementia care, and 24-hour live-in care. America Home Healthcare will, therefore, give all clients the needed flexibility in finding the right caregiver to cater to their particular demands.



About America Home Healthcare

America Home Healthcare enjoys outstanding ratings as a Philadelphia home care agency that is on record for its years of dedicated services, professionalism, and passion in assisting patients in experiencing a better quality of life.