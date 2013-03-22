American Accent Interactive iPad Book Now Available in Japan

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- ConfidentVoice.com is pleased to announce that their multi-touch iPad book for learning the American accent is now available for English learners in Japan.



"When we released our iPad book for the American accent in December 2012, Apple's iBookstore was not available for the Japanese marketplace", said Susan Ryan, accent reduction coach at ConfidentVoice. "Now that the iBookstore is in operation there, Japanese learners will have an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the American accent using their iPad."



According to Ryan, many professionals from Japan visit her American Accent blog every week, looking for practical resources they can use to improve their spoken English. As a technologically sophisticated market, Ryan knows that Japanese learners want iPad optimized, mobile tools for learning and studying.



Japanese digital device consumers are some of the savviest in the world. Millions of people in Japan are using the iPad and other tablets to read, learn and communicate.



Many Japanese businesses including Tokyo’s online retail giant Rakuten now mandate that all employees learn to speak English. According to Tsedal Neeley in the Harvard Business Review, “One of the most powerful ways (to compete globally) is to make your company an English-speaking company."



Undertaking this task will involve a great deal of training but Ryan and her team at ConfidentVoice.com believe that mobile learning delivery using popular devices such as the iPad will help significantly.



"The Japanese clients whom I've coached over the years in my accent reduction training program have needed focused instruction on speaking English with a good melody", said Ryan. "The lessons on vowel length, stress and intonation that are provided in this iBook will really help the Japanese speaker sound more smooth, friendly and comprehensible. I truly believe the American Accent Fundamentals ibook will help Japanese learners communicate more effectively in American English.



The multi-touch features in this iBook enable learning to become a completely mobile experience. All of the audio, embedded videos, slideshows and quizzes are embedded into the content in order to make the information fun, interactive and engaging. Once the book is downloaded, the learner no longer has to be connected to the internet to use the content."



American Accent Fundamentals is a media-rich iBook offering more than 120 pages packed with interactive features, including videos, slideshows, audios, quizzes, and visual graphics, designed to highlight the fundamental rules underlying American speech.



Each chapter of this American Accent iPad book features straight forward explanations of patterns and rules that learners can use right away. Each lesson includes concrete examples of how to apply these techniques using everyday dialogues spoken by native American English speakers.



Features included in this ibook include:



- Instructional explanations of the critical American accent rules & patterns that learners absolutely need to know

- Real life sentences & dialogues for practicing the featured rule or pattern

- Infographics that show key principles in a visual way

- Tutorial movies for problematic sounds

- Quizzes to test knowledge of what was learned

- Useful and practical dialogues that learners can use everyday



Pricing and Availability

American Accent Fundamentals is $19.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available exclusively through Apple's iBookstore in over 50 countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, 16 European countries, South America and Japan. ConfidentVoice is also offering a companion study guide to iBook purchasers for a limited time. Download the sample chapter of the American Accent Fundamentals here.



About ConfidentVoice

ConfidentVoice.com is dedicated to helping international professionals and non-native speakers of American English across the globe communicate with confidence - through useful education, advice, resources, and programs. The company's online courses and programs have helped over 7,000 students learn strategies they need to improve their American accent and communication since 2007. Clients have included biotech researchers, embassy personnel, international clergy, university professors, engineers and IT executives living in the US & Canada, China, Japan, Brazil, Italy, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Singapore.



