American Airlines Market To See Stunning Growth

Summary



American Airlines Group Inc (AAG) is a provider of passenger airline services. It provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company operates hubs in Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC in the U.S. It also collaborates with third-party regional carriers to provide regional jet and turboprop services. AAG also offers nonstop flights to transcontinental locations across Central and South America, Asia, Oceania and Europe. It provides freight and mail services globally. The company also offers frequent flyer program under the brand, AAdvantage to improve passenger loyalty by providing awards to travelers for continued patronage. It also provides marketing services related to the sale of mileage credits in the AAdvantage program, membership fees and Admirals Club operations, and other miscellaneous service.



Whether through digital booking, touchless check-in, in-flight wi-fi, or scanner apps that deliver enhanced passenger experience throughout the journey, American Airlines is leveraging digital technologies, all of which support the modernization of its operations including human resource and cargo. For instance, American Airlines deployed cloud-based IT and data technology to create detailed employee profiles and ensure they have all the right tools to perform their roles efficiently. Further, to streamline and simplify its cargo management, American Airlines Cargo has deployed the iCargo air cargo management platform developed by IBS Software. The platform enabled the company to consolidate over 90 legacy systems into a single lean system comprising ten core business applications.



The report provides information and insights into American Airlines' tech activities, including -

- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and accelerator programs

- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches

- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

- Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts



Scope



- To accelerate and streamline the processing of the increasing number of cancellation requests due to the COVID-19 pandemic, American Airlines adopted Automation Anywhere's AI-powered bot dubbed Airline Call Center Bot.

- American Airlines launched Chat with Us, a virtual chat platform with a virtual assistant accessible through the American app. The virtual assistant helps customers with their queries on travel guidelines, how to change flights, and the number of bags to check

- By leveraging machine learning and Z by HP data science workstations powered by Nvidia Quadro GPUs, American Airlines has created a model that utilizes data from customer's booking to predict the likelihood of shipment arrival before scheduled departure.

- American Airlines rolled out an e-wallet feature where customers having an AAdvantage account can find their flight and trip credits stored. These flight credits can be redeemed while making payments for a new travel by selecting the flight credit payment option.

- American Airlines launched touchless check-in in response to the COVID-19 scenario, allowing passengers to check-in and indicate the number of baggage using the American app or AA.com.

- In October 2020, American Airlines initiated a trial program on mobile ID verification technology at its Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Reagan Washington National Airport.

- American Airlines partnered with Daon to introduce latter's biometric mobile health wallet app, VeriFLY, for passengers travelling to international destinations. The app enables passengers to verify their COVID-19 testing and documentation requirements as per their destination.



- Gain insights into American Airlines' tech operations.

- Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

- Gain insights into various product launches and partnership strategies.



Companies Mentioned in the Report



IBS Software

FlyInStyle

Oracle

Mastercard

Vuzix

Techolution

Automation Anywhere

IBM

SAP

Mediacom

DJI

Groove Jones

Locus Labs

Calm

Daon

Uber



