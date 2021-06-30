American Artist Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Celtic Inspired Playing Cards

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2021 -- James Acken is an American artist, who spent fifteen years pursuing a passion in traditional Celtic culture as a medievalist teaching at several Universities in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. He has recently announced a deck of playing cards inspired by the Celtic Mythology. Inspired and drawn from authentic early Irish literature, these playing cards take Celtic Myth to the next level. To bring these cards to the worldwide market, James has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, where he is welcoming generous community support and backing.



"The aim of this project is to bring elements of traditional Celtic culture into the modern world by blending modern aesthetics with authentic designs drawn from the medieval traditions," said James Acken, the founder of Acken Studios LLC, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Our mission is to open the doors to imagination and adventure while connecting people from different eras and generations to both the past and the future." he added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/ackenstudios/the-celtic-deck-resurrection and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 9,000 and James is offering these decks as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more rewards and details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project, including commissions for original art.



About James Acken

James Acken is an enthusiast of Celtic culture and a seasoned artist, who has recently founded Acken Studios in the United States with a mission to connect people from different eras in history through art. He pursued 15 years with a passion for traditional Celtic culture, and he is determined to share the excitement and wonder of this knowledge with the world by bringing its rich mythology to life first through his new deck of playing cards and then through other physical goods and digital entertainment.



Contact:

Contact Person: James Acken

Company: Acken Studios LLC

City: Birmingham

State: Alabama

Country: United States

Phone: 250-538-2209

Email: james@ackenstudios.com

Website: www.ackenstudios.com