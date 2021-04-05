American Artist Madd Jacq Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Paper Dragons & Unicorn Kits

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Madd Jacq is a multi-talented US based graphic designer and has proudly announced the launch of her exciting new project! Madd Jacq makes ready-to-assemble paper dragons and unicorns kits and has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. These amazing unicorns and dragons can come in many available colors that have a shimmering finish.



"All of the designs are complete and ready to be converted to much larger sheets of paper rather than their originally designed A4 sheets." said Madd Jacq, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. This campaign offers several dragon pose options and a unicorn trophy mount available. All of the mounts will range in size but will generally be over 3 feet tall after being fully assembled! These kits will include visual instructions and pre-scored pieces needed for the model in the colors selected by the backer.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/maddjacq/ready-to-assemble-paper-dragons-and-unicorns and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US $25,000 andis offering these dragons and unicorn kits as a reward for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details and updates are available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Madd Jacq

Madd Jacq is a US based graphic designer & multi-media artist, she is dedicated to creating amazing art work and creating ready-to-assemble paper crafting kits. To see all available dragons and unicorns, please visit the Kickstarter campaign for more updates.



Company: Madd Jacq



Contact Person: Jacqueline Runge

Located: Rochester, Minnesota

Country: United States

Phone: 5073228660

Email: support@maddjacq.com

Website: www.maddjacq.com