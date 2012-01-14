American Auto Shipping Provides Education on Differences between Auto Transport Carriers and Brokers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2012 -- American Auto Shipping is working to set the record straight on the differences between car transport carriers and auto transport brokerages. American Auto Shipping is one of the country’s premier auto transport quote companies working with the nation’s top brokers.



The two types of vehicle transport shipping companies are carriers and brokers. The main difference is that brokers do not own their own trucks while a carrier does. It may appear that brokers are just middlemen as they find trucking companies in the client’s area to pick up and deliver the vehicle, but nothing could be farther from the truth. Unfortunately, many people are unaware of the true differences between the two, which makes it more difficult to find the best service, price and guarantees.



The expert website at American Auto Shipping spends a great deal of time helping to educate potential clients on the differences between vehicle transport carriers and brokers. They now augment their Website with detailed information on those differences so consumers can make informed choices. “Brokerages are designed to give consumers more control and options,” said an American Auto Shipping expert.



A primary benefit of utilizing a Auto transport broker is not being tied down with one truck fleet that may not always be optimally located. Brokerages like American Auto Shipping choose the best carriers nationwide so that consumers reap the benefits of quality, speed and secure transport. “We’re able to ensure that each client gets door-to-door transport rather than terminal-to-terminal transport, which significantly cuts down on car transport time and uncertainty,” said the specialist. “If in the unbelievably rare instance that a truck is unable to make a pickup for any reason, we can just find another one.”



Another great thing about American is they provide multiple free shipping quotes that clients are not obligated to ship with any of them. This online process allows the client to get quotes, see prices and then choose the best one that fits their needs. The best brokerages guarantee that the final price includes insurance costs and other fees as per the law so clients know exactly what they are paying. “We ensure that the price that the client sees is the price that they pay,” said the specialist from one of the brokers.



