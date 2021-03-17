American Broadcaster Launches Kickstarter Campaign for an Inspiring New Radio Station

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Curt Collins is an American broadcaster, actor, comedian, and a proud founder of an emerging online radio station called Daily Would Radio (DwR). Being a podcast host, Curt has a great passion for radio and everything it represents. He has also appeared on several Emmy award-winning daytime shows, and has also been featured in shows on Hulu, Quibi and Youtube. He is also an emerging entrepreneur and the founder of his new company called Curt Collins Media Inc.



To take his lifelong passion for broadcasting to the next level, Curt has proudly announced that his company is launching an online radio station for the LGBTQ+ community and their straight allies. This emerging online radio station will have something for everyone ranging from music to shows full of entertainment. Curt has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this upcoming online radio station and he is welcoming generous support and backing.



"This new online radio station will have timeless music and great shows, we will play a variety of music ranging from the Temptations to Lady Gaga and everything in between." Said Curt Collins, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to Curt, all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will go towards licensing, hiring hosts, advertising, and app development.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/dailywould/daily-would-radio and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making pledges and donations. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US $10,000 and Curt Collins Media Inc. is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers including options to sponsor the radio station starting at $500 for six months. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Curt Collins Media Inc.

Curt Collins Media Inc. is a US based broadcasting startup founded by Los Angeles based entrepreneur Curt Collins. Given his background in podcasting and his support for the LGBTQ+ community, he is starting a new online radio station called Daily Would Radio. DwR will be available on apps in the IOS App Store including being available on Apple TV and Apple Watch, Google Play, Android TV, Alexa and his website, dailywouldradio.com. Curt is raising funds and support for this emerging radio station via Kickstarter. The radio station will have upbeat music and shows, and is already creating a major buzz across the World.



