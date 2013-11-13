American Cab Introduces Corporate Transportation Packages

Palm Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- American Cab provides taxi service for the entire Coachella Valley. This Palm Springs taxi service offers 24-hour dispatch throughout the desert area. For Palm Desert taxi service as well as Hot Springs taxi transportation, American Cab, located at www.americancab.net , has become the top Palm Springs taxi service providing transportation to this area.



Now, American Cab expands its taxi in Palm Springs service to include corporate transportation packages. Clients may fly in from around the world and need an airport taxi from Palm Springs International Airport; groups may converge for quarterly meetings or training functions at area hotels; corporations may choose to relocate headquarters and transport staff to new locations. Whatever the corporate transportation needs, American Cab supports company requirements with custom packages that minimize costs and provide quality, professional taxi service in Palm Desert.



American Cab can offer corporate visitors a multitude of travel options, including group transport in larger vans, shared transport in traditional taxis or private transport in comfortable sedans. American Cab also offers paratransit options for those with limited mobility, including wheelchair ramps, scooter transport and other assistance. For large groups or individuals traveling on business who need special transportation help, American Cab can provide professional and comfortable cab service.



Event planners love the Coachella Valley for the wonderful resorts, spas and hotels that dot Palm Springs and the surrounding towns. Conventions, conferences, seminars and trade shows all find their way to the Coachella Valley, where American Cab can provide trustworthy, reliable and professional cab service to and from these events. Corporations planning a large convention can arrange transportation packages with American Cab that will allow their visitors to take advantage of quality cab service and enjoy their stay in beautiful Palm Springs with minimum hassle. American Cab offers several corporate packages that allow a number of users to take advantage of great cab service at various times of the day or evening at a low cost to the company.



Individuals who are visiting Palm Springs on business are also welcome to explore the transportation options available from American Cab. Personal transport can become an issue in Palm Springs given its remote location. For business travelers who prefer not to rent a car and drive, American Cab offers reasonable alternatives and transportation specials and packages that allow corporate visitors to find affordable personal transportation.



About American Cab

American Cab offers the most reliable fleet of yellow cabs in Palm Desert. American Cab’s fleet includes over 95 late model American taxis in Palm Springs driven by professionals who value their customers and treat them as important individuals. For more than 15 years, American Cab has been the company that provides quality Palm Springs airport taxi service for visitors to this beautiful area.



For More Information: 760-300-0000 or www.americancab.net