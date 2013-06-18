American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Long Term Investor Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was announced concerning whether certain American Capital Agency officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain American Capital Agency officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the amendment of the Company’s certificate of incorporation.



In the Proxy Statement filed by American Capital Agency Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that American Capital Agency’s shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Company's certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of preferred stock from 10,000,000 to 20,000,000 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of NASDAQ:AGNC common stock.



American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $127.92 million in 2009 to over $2.1 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $118.61 million to over $1.27 billion.



Shares of American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) rose from $14.73 per share in March 2009 to as high as $36.49 per share in September 2012.



On May 2, 2013, American Capital Agency Corp. reported its first quarter 2013 financial results. For the first quarter in 2013 American Capital Agency Corp. reported that its first quarter Revenue rose from $514.00 million last year to $547 million in 2013. However its first quarter Net Income declined from $641.00 million last year to $231.00 million in 2013.



Shares of American Capital Agency Corp. declined from $33.31 per share in the end of April 2013 to as low as $24.54 per share on June 12, 2013.



On June 17, 2013 NASDAQ:AGNC shares closed at $25.33 per share.



Those who purchased shares of American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com