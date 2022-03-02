American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. (TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, and AVUDX) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. (TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, and AVUDX) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers.



Investors who are erm investors in American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. (TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, and AVUDX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. (TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, and AVUDX) stocks follows a lawsuit filed against American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of investors in American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. (TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, and AVUDX) stocks, concerns whether certain officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Fund's investment strategy was neither to identify companies whose stock price may not reflect the company's value, nor to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the managers believe more accurately reflects the fair value of the company, that Defendants were not actively managing the Fund (which allegedly included researching and selecting investments for the Fund), that the Defendants employed an investment strategy designed to closely track the performance of the Fund's stated benchmark index, the Russell 1000 Value index, known as "closet indexing", that the Defendants had no reason to charge substantial fees to the Fund for this purportedly active management while engaging in closet indexing, that the excessive fees virtually ensured that the Fund could not match its benchmark over time, let alone outperform it, and that as a result, the Fund would consistently fail to meet or outperform its benchmark index.



Those who purchased shares of American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc. (TWVLX, AVLIX, AVUYX, TWADX, ACLCX, AVURX, AVUGX, and AVUDX)) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.