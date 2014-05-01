Washington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- American Children's Cancer Association (ACCA) will now be accepting your car (and other vehicle) donations, in New York.



According to Joe Way, Director of ACCA, "ACCA has also recently expanded into Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Michigan. We are now accepting car, truck, SUV, plane, real estate and cash donations in every state in the U.S."



Way added, "ACCA will continue to offer our popular $200 VISA Gift Card, to all donors who meet our qualifications. To the best of my knowledge, our offer of both a $200 VISA Gift Card, and a free vacation voucher, is the most generous among all car donation services in the entire country. We look forward to offering it to donors in New York City and state".



About ACCA

According to their website, ACCA are an approved, 501(c)(3) charity, which financially supports families with children who have been stricken with cancer. The website also states ACCA's assistance helps these families afford the safest, most effective alternative cancer treatments available.



It goes on to say that in order to fund their efforts, ACCA have been accepting vehicle donations for over 15 years.



Contact info: http://give2kids.com/car-donation-ny.htm, or call 1-800-Give2Kids (1-800-448-3254).