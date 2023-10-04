American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:ACIC) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2023 -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by American Coastal Insurance Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Saint Petersburg, FL based American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States.



On August 21, 2023, American Coastal Insurance Corporation issued a press release stating that it "has identified certain errors related to the reporting of discontinued operations for the previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which errors had the effect of understating the net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 by approximately $6.4 million. These errors were discovered in the course of preparing [American Coastal's] interim financial statements for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, and included errors in [American Coastal's] accounting for income tax expense primarily relating to the deconsolidation of [American Coastal's] former subsidiary, United Property & Casualty Insurance Company." Accordingly, American Coastal determined that the statements at issue should no longer be relied upon.



Shares of American Coastal Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: ACIC) declined from $8.75 per share on August 10, 2023, to as low as $6.80 per share on August 28, 2023.



