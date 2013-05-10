American Consumers Start 2013 with a Staggering Average Household Credit Card Debt of $15,422, According to nerdwallet.com Reported by Cloud Technology Systems, Inc

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- As a comparison the average household credit card debt has fallen from about $19,000 in 2009 to its current household average of $15,422 as illustrated by the line graph from nerwallet.com. Many see this as a good sign for consumers but the statistics do not take into account that during the same time period that due to individual bankruptcy and credit card company write offs and charge offs also reduces the average household credit card debt.



The write credit card company’s charge-off rate tripled between 2006 and 2010 causing credit issuers to take notice which in turn tightened credit that was extended to credit card borrowers according to nerdwallet.com



The bankruptcy rate during this period of time has also increased which causes debt to no longer be considered when calculating the household average. States with higher than average credit card debt such as Tennessee and Nevada, according to credittrak.com, have also experienced the higher than average bankruptcy rates in recent years. According to Google’s search tool bankruptcy attorney Memphis TN shows an increase in searches for bankruptcy attorneys and related topics in the Tennessee area.



