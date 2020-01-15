American CPR Care Association Is Offering First Aid and CPR Certification Online

Carrollton, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- American CPR Care Association is located in Carrollton, TX, but also offers classes online. This school delivers training in 18 qualifications, with the most reviewed requirements being Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Certification, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Certification, and First Aid Certification. Time to complete this education training ranges from 1 hour to 16 hours depending on the qualification, with a median time to completion of 2 hours. The cost to attend American CPR Care Association ranges from $12 to $100 depending on the qualification, with a median price of $40.



"Our Healthcare Provider courses cater to all healthcare providers, such as dentists, EMT, doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and more. The Healthcare CPR/AED certification is valid only for two years. This course covers adult, child, infant CPR, AED training, and includes video demonstrations that visually enhance the study material," Explains the company spokesperson. "The course covers bag-mask techniques for one and two rescuers. Healthcare provider CPR course topics include Infant bag-mask technique, automated external defibrillator (AED), choking victims – 1 year and older, choking victims – infants, recovery position, healthcare provider CPR quiz, and much more."



Students looking for the best online First Aid and CPR class will get their solutions at American Health Care Academy, where world-class training is guaranteed. This institution offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers a wide range of problems, from minor cuts to severe emergencies. Among the topics covered are injury prevention & risk management, deciding to act, allergic emergencies, poison response, and breathing emergency among other units.



"The material in our Adult, Child, Infant online CPR, AED training, and First Aid classes are closely monitored to reflect the AHA and ECC 2015 standards," explained the company spokesperson. "These guidelines are mandated by most states for CPR certification. Our classes are recognized by government organizations, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and many other institutions that require certified CPR and First Aid certifications. Our instructors are highly qualified in their field of expertise and provide outstanding support for all student needs."



Potential students looking to pursue CPR course online can do the same when they partner with American CPR Care Association. At American CPR Care Association, through their online platform, students can enroll in their programs and have access to the course materials with the least hassles. The course length runs for 1-2 hours, and students get unlimited course access for 60 days. The courses cover all the pain points of the first aid and CPR fields, and students can expect nothing short of excellence.



About American CPR Care Association

American CPR Care Association provides online certification courses in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, basic life support, bloodborne pathogens, first aid, and automated external defibrillators. The courses offered to comply with the American Heart Association and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines. Certifications earned through the website can meet requirements for healthcare professionals, first responders, childcare providers and other volunteers or professionals whose employers require certifications.



Contact Details

American CPR Care Association

Phone: +1 888-808-9109

Email: info@cprcare.com

Website: https://cprcare.com