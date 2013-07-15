American Dental Association Recommends Preventive Dental Care During Pregnancy

Niceville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- During pregnancy, many women become more committed to eating right, exercising, and getting enough rest. While most women expect their fluctuating hormones to impact their hair, their skin, and their appetite, pregnancy can also have an effect on their teeth and mouth. Increased hormone levels may cause gums to swell and bleed, leaving mouths vulnerable to infection. Nausea and vomiting associated with morning sickness can wreak havoc on tooth enamel, increasing the likelihood of cavities and decay. The American Dental Association now recommends that pregnant women continue on with preventive dental care and regular maintenance, including brushing and flossing, as well as professional cleanings during their pregnancy.



“ During pregnancy, your hormones can cause your gums to swell and bleed, which can lead to gum disease. Recent studies have linked gum disease with early and premature births, so pregnant women should keep- or make- a regular cleaning appointment during their pregnancy,” says Dr. Oliver Broutin. “The second trimester is ideal for any routine dental work, including crowns and cavity filling. Most of the fetal development is completed by now, and the patient won’t be too uncomfortable lying on her back for an extended period of time.”



The American Dental Association recommends postponing any unnecessary cosmetic dental work, like teeth whitening and routine x-rays. If drugs or additional pain relievers are required, your dentist should use the least amount possible. “ At BlueWater Bay Dental, we are committed to the health of you and your baby. We will only use enough medication to keep you comfortable and then prescribe antibiotics which have been tested and approved for safe use during pregnancy, “ continues Dr. Broutin.



According to the ADA guidelines and Dr. Broutin, pregnant women should continue to practice regular dental health and maintenance, including



- Letting your dentist and hygienist know you are pregnant, so they can recommend the safest course of action and treatment

- Daily brushing and flossing

- Having regular exams and cleanings during your pregnancy

- Letting your dentist and hygienist know you are expecting

- Postponing elective and cosmetic procedures until after delivery

- Postponing non-emergency dental work until the second trimester

- Keeping legs uncrossed during the exam or procedure to help improve circulation



For more information about Bluewater Bay Dental and the services they provide, feel free to call the office at 850.387.4845 or visit their website at www.nicevillefldentist.com