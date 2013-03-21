American Dental Care Has Just Announced a New and More Effective Way to Fill Cavities at Their Dental Office

Hershey, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- A trip to the dentist will often uncover oral damage. Most often, a cavity will be discovered during the dental exam and many times a standard filling will be used. Most dental patients are familiar with the old unsightly metal fillings. However, there are other options available to patients when considering how to resolve these problematic cavities. American Dental Care, a group of experienced dentists in Hershey, PA, has just announced several new benefits involved when patients opt for a dental inlay instead of a traditional filling.



Any patient with a new cavity, older metal fillings, or other damaged teeth that would have previously been treated with fillings can now benefit from a dental inlay. Older metal fillings are made from a softer material which later hardens inside of the damaged area. Removing larger portions of a tooth is a prerequisite to using older metal fillings. Traditional fillings typically refer to any procedure using gold, silver, or composite materials to fill the decaying portion of a tooth. Procedures using these types of materials are usually called direct fillings because the material is placed directly into the tooth and left to hardened.



Traditional fillings typically last from ten to fifteen years and are fairly durable. However, there are certain downsides to opting for an older material when repairing a cavity. For example, many people find the gold and silver fillings to be very unattractive. On top of that, all direct fillings require more drilling and removal of existing tooth because a larger area is required to insert these materials.



Dental inlays are known as indirect fillings because of the manner in which they are prepared. Inlays typically require two visits to a dental professional because the area of decay or damage within a tooth is precisely measured. After the dimension and specifications of the damaged area are taken, an inlay is produced in a lab and will then be inserted into the tooth on the second visit. Inlays are often composed of porcelain or other materials that closely match the color of existing teeth. Inlays will last much longer than direct fillings, sometimes upwards of thirty years. Inlays are not susceptible to changes in temperature like metal fillings and can drastically improve the strength of a tooth. American Dental Care is excited to offer their patients dental inlays and would be more than happy to answer any questions about the process.



About American Dental Care

