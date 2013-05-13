American Dental Care in Allentown Has Added a New Educational Video on New Patient Exams

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- American Dental Care in Allentown is pleased to announce a new educational video on New Patient Exams. This video will prepare a new patient for their first visit to American Dental Care in Allentown.



The first visit to a dentist office is very crucial for a patient and the dentist. It’s going to be a make or break situation for the patients return. During this visit, the dentist and hygienist must gain the patients trust. If the new patient is from a referral, then they probably already have some level of trust, as they have obviously spoken to someone else about the office. If the new patient is from advertising, then the dentist and hygienist must take special care in gaining the new patients trust. Either way, the first visit must be a great one to not only have the patient return, but to hopefully get more referrals from them in the future.



During the first visit for a new patient, the dentist will talk to the patient, try to connect to them, review health and dental history, ask for charts from a previous office (if available), take x-rays, and do a general check-up to make notes of fillings, crowns, problems and concerns. This first check up may involve a cleaning with the dental hygienist, but not much more. Hopefully the dentist has gained the patients trust enough, so future appointments can be made to take care of any problems the patient is having. The role of the dental hygienist is equally as important as the role of the dentist. The hygienist spends just as much time, if not more time, with the patient and is there to assist the dentist and comfort the patient. As an experienced dentist in Quakertown, American Dental Care in Allentown will make a new patient feel comfortable and confident with their decision.



