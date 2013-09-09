American Dental Care in Allentown Now Offering at Home Teeth Whitening

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- American Dental Care in Allentown, a leading dentist in Easton, PA, is pleased to announce they are now offering at-home teeth whitening. Teeth whitening has become increasingly popular over the last 10 years and American Dental Care in Allentown are pleased to offer a product that patients can take home and perform in the comfort of their own home.



Teeth can become stained over time due to certain food, beverages, medications, or smoking. Beverages such as coffee, cola, tea, red wine, and juice are the leading cause for stained teeth. Through a series of two office visits, the dentist in Allentown will provide a custom whitening system for patients to perform on their teeth during their own time and in the comfort of their own home.



American Dental Care in Allentown will take an impression of the patient’s teeth during the first visit. The impression will form to make custom trays for the patient to use at home. There are different levels of whitening available and may be dependent on the current condition of the teeth and if there are any crowns or porcelain onlays/inlays on the teeth. Any porcelain or composite fillings in the mouth will not change color from the teeth whitening system. Therefore, when getting a crown or any type of composite or resin filling, it’s important to consider the shade of white that will be appropriate after the whitening is performed on the teeth. It’s important to talk to the dentist and discuss with them whether teeth whitening will be performed in the future.



Teeth whitening has become a very popular aesthetic choice for many people and choosing a whitening system that is personalized for the patient by the dentist is a smart choice for many people. The at-home systems also have an advantage as they provide enough of the product to do touch ups between whitenings. This will allow the patient to feel confident and proud of their beautiful white smile on a consistent basis.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Allentown is a proud provider of the highest quality of dental needs, procedures, and treatments. Dr. Amish Patel, DDS and his team of fully experienced hygienists strive to exceed the expectations of Allentown patients. They understand that many individuals fear the dentist, however American Dental Care in Allentown makes it their goal to provide a comfortable, relaxing facility to relieve any stress they may have about any dental procedures. For anyone in the Quakertown, Easton and Allentown, PA, area, they can take advantage of the state-of-the-art dentist office for all oral healthcare needs.



To learn more visit http://www.smilesofallentown.com.