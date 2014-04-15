American Dental Care in Allentown Now Offering Dentures to Patients This Spring

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- The first impression a person has of individuals is their smile. When teeth are missing, or decaying, it can affect the confidence to smile and show off beautiful teeth. If in need of dental restorations to enhance that smile, American Dental Care in Allentown is pleased to announce they are offering dentures and partial dentures to their patients this spring season. Dentures are manufactured in a way that resembles the natural teeth to keep facial tissues intact.



Every scenario is different, and patients can inquire on partial dentures when missing a few teeth in an arch, or complete dentures for the dentist near Easton, PA to replace all teeth. Additionally, patients can choose whether they want immediate dentures or conventional. Immediate dentures allow patients to get their dental appliance created in advance, while conventional requires the patient to wait four to six weeks until the dentures are made.



Molds will have to be taken so the dentist near Quakertown can get an accurate measurement for the customized dentures. Patients will have to implement the dentures into the mouth for comfort, shape, and color. These durable dental appliances will improve facial tissue due to lost teeth, as well as enhance the smile for increased confidence. The process spans multiple visits to the dental professionals to ensure they fit properly, and adjustments will be made if necessary.



Patients will feel some soreness, and difficulty talking or chewing when the dentures are first implemented into the mouth. Once an individual becomes accustomed, this soreness will wane. It is important to properly clean the appliance for optimal longevity. If interested in other dental restoration procedures, the dentists can provide implants, crowns, composite fillings, and bridges for the convenience and satisfaction of their patients. To hear more, or to make an appointment with American Dental Care in Allentown, please contact 610-820-9900.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Allentown is a proud provider of the highest quality of dental needs, procedures, and treatments. Dr. Amish Patel, DDS and his team of fully experienced hygienists strive to exceed the expectations of Allentown patients. They understand that many individuals fear the dentist; however, American Dental Care in Allentown makes it their goal to provide a comfortable, relaxing facility to relieve any stress they may have about any dental procedures. For anyone in the Quakertown, Easton and Allentown, PA, area, they can take advantage of the state-of-the-art dentist office for all oral healthcare needs.



To learn more visit http://www.smilesofallentown.com.