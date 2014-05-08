American Dental Care in Allentown Now Offering Fixed Bridges to Patients This Spring

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- As smiles make the first impression on new friends and colleagues, many individuals focus on making their teeth as presentable as possible. There comes a time when unforeseen circumstances result in missing teeth. This happens due to a variety of instances, and the smile is affected. As prominent dental restoration professionals, American Dental Care in Allentown is pleased to announce they are now offering fixed bridge procedures to patients this spring. Fixed bridges are non-removable once inserted into the mouth, serving as a durable and reliable alternative to dentures or partial dentures.



Patients can inquire about fixed bridges to fill the space and gap caused by a missing tooth. With a number of different types of bridges, patients will consult with a dentist near Bethlehem to determine which bridge would be most beneficial for their particular situation. The procedure will effectively restore an individual’s smile, and prevent the remaining teeth from causing problems due to shifting.



When interested in having a fixed bridge inserted to replace a missing tooth, patients will have to make multiple appointments with the dentist near Quakertown. The mouth will be numbed so the dentist can prepare the allotted space for a crown after removing some enamel. Once the crown is made, impressions will be taken and sent to a dental laboratory for construction of a bridge. While the bridge is being fabricated, a temporary bridge must be worn. The additional appointment will be made when the bridge is ready, and the dentist will carefully place it into the space, adjusting it for a comfortable fit.



It is important to take proper care of the teeth—and the bridge—to ensure its longevity. As a permanent appliance, bridges can experience wear over the years, and may need to be upgraded down the road. To make an appointment, or to find out more about American Dental Care in Allentown, visit their website today.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Allentown is a proud provider of the highest quality of dental needs, procedures, and treatments. Dr. Amish Patel, DDS and his team of fully experienced hygienists strive to exceed the expectations of Allentown patients. They understand that many individuals fear the dentist; however, American Dental Care in Allentown makes it their goal to provide a comfortable, relaxing facility to relieve any stress they may have about any dental procedures. For anyone in the Quakertown, Easton and Allentown, PA, area, they can take advantage of the state-of-the-art dentist office for all oral healthcare needs.



To learn more, visit http://www.smilesofallentown.com.