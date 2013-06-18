American Dental Care in Allentown Now Offering Onlay and Inlay Restorations

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- American Dental Care in Allentown is pleased to announce they are now offering onlay and inlay restorations. Onlay and inlay restorations are similar dental procedures, except they cover different portions of the tooth.



Both onlays and inlays are used when there is tooth decay, but not enough tooth structure will exist after the decay is removed. Inlays are similar to fillings except the entire restoration takes place inside the walls and tops of the tooth. Inlays can be made of composite resin, gold, or porcelain. If the tooth being restored were in a visible place, then the patient would consider a composite resin that is similar to the shade of white of their existing teeth. If the tooth is in the back, or the patient isn’t concerned with aesthetics, then they may choose one of the hardier materials like gold. Onlays are similar to inlays but cover not only the inside of the tooth, but also part of the top. Onlays are sometimes referred to as partial crowns because they cover a good portion of the tooth. Onlays are also available in the same materials as inlays. Again, if aesthetics are important and the tooth being restored is in a visible place, then the patient will most likely choose a tooth-colored composite resin.



Both onlays and inlays can last for 30 years or more. They are a perfect choice when a patient needs more than a filling, but less than a crown. The procedure takes more than one office visit, as an impression of the tooth needs to be made and sent to a lab to be created. Before the impression is made, the dentist will remove the old filling and decay. After the impression is made, the dentist will put a temporary filling in the tooth to protect it from food, debris, and bacteria.



As a dentist in Quakertown, call American Dental Care in Allentown to set up an appointment with a dentist to discuss the different options that are right for the teeth that are in need of restoration.



