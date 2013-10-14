American Dental Care in Allentown Now Offering Their Services for Root Canal Therapy

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Where teeth become discolored or decayed due to an infection in the gums or tissues of the tooth, a root canal may be a necessary procedure in order to save the tooth from falling out. American Dental Care in Allentown, PA is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for root canal therapy to new and previous patients.



Root canal therapy, or treatment, is conducted by a dentist to help fix tissue that is at the center of the tooth. This is a choice for the individual, but the procedure is an effective way to save the tooth and prevent its removal from the mouth. There are a variety of signs that indicate an individual may need a root canal. These include having too deep a cavity to fill, teeth that are fractured or dead due to an accident, or if the tooth has become abscessed. When looking for a dentist in Allentown to perform root canal therapy, American Dental Care has dentists to help correct disorders from a dental pulp.



Root canals can be a stressful procedure, and although there may be some discomfort at the initial conclusion, patients can rest assured there will be no more toothaches or sensitivity once the process is effectively completed. The overall procedure requires the root canal therapy itself, followed by a separate appointment—usually a week or two later—to make sure the tooth is functioning properly.



When residing in the Lehigh Valley and looking for a dentist near Easton, PA, American Dental Care in Allentown will provide any root canal services a patient may need. The professionals will thoroughly clean and examine the decayed tooth to determine if a root canal would be the desired process in order to remove the pulp and bacteria. For more information on root canal therapy or to inquire on one of the other cosmetic services offered by American Dental Care, please call 610-820-9900 today.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Allentown is a proud provider of the highest quality of dental needs, procedures, and treatments. Dr. Amish Patel, DDS and his team of fully experienced hygienists strive to exceed the expectations of Allentown patients. They understand that many individuals fear the dentist, however American Dental Care in Allentown makes it their goal to provide a comfortable, relaxing facility to relieve any stress they may have about any dental procedures. For anyone in the Quakertown, Easton and Allentown, PA, area, they can take advantage of the state-of-the-art dentist office for all oral healthcare needs.



To learn more visit http://www.smilesofallentown.com.