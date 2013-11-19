American Dental Care in Allentown Now Offering Their Services for Teeth Whitening This November

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- As the holiday season approaches and individuals are preparing to see friends and relatives they haven’t seen since last year’s holiday season, they may look in the mirror and realize their teeth have become discolored. This can have serious mental effects and be very stressful for the individual as they become uncomfortable to smile. To help their valued patients restore their smile, American Dental Care in Allentown is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for teeth whitening this November.



Teeth can become discolored for a variety of reasons, including certain medications, smoking, drinking coffee and tea, or overall poor hygiene. Every person would like their teeth to remain as white as possible, and with the teeth whitening provided by American Dental Care in Allentown, patients can feel confident they are getting the appropriate treatment to restore their teeth and allow them to smile comfortably in the company of family and friends.



The appropriate service for teeth whitening requires an impression to be taken of the teeth in order for the dentist to create custom trays for a particular patient’s mouth. The process of teeth whitening is safe for the teeth and gums and with the use of bleach and carbamide peroxide, the patient can see the results immediately. Patients will have to take home their trays and wear them—with a whitening solution—for a few weeks to receive optimal results.



There will be some discomfort and sensitivity while the solution is still fresh in the mouth, but after time, the discomfort will subside and patients will feel much more confident to display their smile.



If in need of teeth whitening services or other types of cosmetic dentistry in Allentown, the professionals at American Dental Care in Allentown are experienced and professional in their approach. For more information about the procedure, please contact 610-820-9900 or visit their website today.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Allentown is a proud provider of the highest quality of dental needs, procedures, and treatments. Dr. Amish Patel, DDS and his team of fully experienced hygienists strive to exceed the expectations of Allentown patients. They understand that many individuals fear the dentist, however American Dental Care in Allentown makes it their goal to provide a comfortable, relaxing facility to relieve any stress they may have about any dental procedures. For anyone in the Quakertown, Easton and Allentown, PA, area, they can take advantage of the state-of-the-art dentist office for all oral healthcare needs.



To learn more visit http://www.smilesofallentown.com.