American Dental Care in Allentown Now Offers Composite Fillings

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- American Dental Care in Allentown is pleased to announce that they are now offering composite fillings. Composite fillings are a white tooth colored fillings that are use to restore decayed teeth. Composite fillings are made up of a plastic and glass mixture and can also be used for cosmetic purposes by reshaping teeth that of imperfect shape.



When used as a filling for tooth decay, the dentist will place the composite in layers. The dentist will need to use a special light to harden each layer after it is applied. After the tooth has been filled, the composite needs to be shaped to fit the tooth and to provide a comfortable bite for the patient. To help prevent staining, the composite filling is polished at the end of the process.



Composite fillings typically cost more than silver fillings but is worth it for most patients as it provides an unnoticeable restoration for a decayed tooth. Most dental insurance companies will provide coverage for the composite fillings up to the same cost as the silver fillings and the patients are responsible for the difference. However, they are more likely to improve the coverage of them in the future as the industry continues to improve the composite fillings.



As with silver fillings, the patient may experience some sensitivity shortly after the procedure. A patient must be careful when drinking beverage that stain, such as coffee, tea, wine, or cola as these will not only stain their teeth, but will also stain the white composite fillings. Dentists can put a clear plastic coating on top of the composite to aid in the prevention of staining, but it’s still smart to avoid staining beverages.



As a dentist in Quakertown, PA, American Dental Care in Allentown n will provide patients with the best and most current procedures and products to ensure a beautiful and healthy smile.



About American Dental Care

American Dental Care in Allentown is a proud provider of the highest quality of dental needs, procedures, and treatments. Dr. Amish Patel, DDS and his team of fully experienced hygienists strive to exceed the expectations of Allentown patients. They understand that many individuals fear the dentist, however American Dental Care in Allentown makes it their goal to provide a comfortable, relaxing facility to relieve any stress they may have about any dental procedures. For anyone in the Quakertown, Easton and Allentown, PA, area, they can take advantage of the state-of-the-art dentist office for all oral healthcare needs.



To learn more visit http://www.smilesofallentown.com