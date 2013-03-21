American Dental Care in Doylestown Is Now Offering Botox and Juvederm

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Primarily known for their reputable dental work in Bucks and Montgomery County, Pa, American Dental Care is now offering additional cosmetic services. The professionals at American Dental Care in Doylestown are now able to provide certain patients advice, information, and surgical procedures with Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm. Patients have become accustomed to visiting American Dental Care in Doylestown for all of their dental needs. Whether it is a routine pediatric dental cleaning or a surgical procedure to remove wisdom teeth, American Dental Care can meet the needs of every patient as a full-service dentist in Bucks County, PA.



Now, patients can seek more than just dental services at American Dental Care. Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm are prescription medicines used to improve the appearance of certain facial flaws or wrinkles in adult patients. Botox Cosmetic can be injected into patient’s muscles to treat wrinkles between the eyebrows. There are certain safety precautions that must be taken when using a product like Botox Cosmetic and the professionals at American Dental Care are more than happy to discuss all the details. Similar to Botox Cosmetic, Juvederm is an injectable gel that can help to smooth wrinkles around a patient’s mouth and nose.



Juvederm can be administered in the office and can have effects that last up to a year. Once again, there are precautions that must be taken into consideration before and after using Juvederm. American Dental Care in Doylestown is proud to be able to offer these additional services to their patients in addition to all of their dental care needs. These medicines aren’t something that patients have to visit their medical doctor for any longer. American Dental Care in Doylestown always wants their patients to feel comfortable discussing any questions and they are now happy to discuss services with Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm.



About American Dental Care

The team at American Dental Care in Doylestown takes great pride in offering patients in the Bucks County, PA, area the highest quality of dental healthcare. They are dedicated to providing a solution to every treatment or procedure that needs to be resolved. American Dental Care in Doylestown understands that some of their patients fear their routine checkup, which is why they offer alternatives such as sedation dentistry to allow patients to continue living a healthy lifestyle.



