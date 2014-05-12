American Dental Care in Doylestown Now Offering Composite Fillings to Patients This May

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Despite the amount of time individuals spend taking care of their teeth, instances occur where a tooth may need to be repaired. Whether an accident, natural decay, or bad eating habits, the teeth become affected. When problems arise in the mouth, a person can experience a lowered self-esteem and embarrassment when smiling. To restore the look of their patient’s smile, American Dental Care in Doylestown is announcing their services for composite fillings this May. This is an effective procedure completed by a professional dentist in Bucks County, PA that fills an affected area of the tooth with a composite to match the color of surrounding teeth.



Patients of American Dental Care in Doylestown receive composite fillings when a visible tooth is chipped, cracked, decayed, or broken. Because composites are tooth colored, patients utilize this cosmetic procedure when a front tooth has become affected. The fillings are placed during a single visit to the dentist near Chalfont. The process is extensive, and the dental professionals implement a careful approach during the procedure. The affected area of the mouth will be numbed while decay is removed. The dentist will thoroughly clean the area of the mouth before inserting the filling. Once it is polished and shaped to fit the allotted space in the mouth, the filling will be placed to restore the function and shape of the mouth.



Once the procedure is complete, patients normally experience sensitivity before they become accustomed to the filling. While composites are very durable, they will have to be replaced if not properly treated and cared for. Regular appointments with American Dental Care in Doylestown after installation will tremendously aid in the life of the fillings. Patients are sure to be pleased with the look of their new smile when the procedure is completed. To hear more about their services, or to consult the professional opinion of a dentist for composite fillings, please visit the website today.



About American Dental Care

The team at American Dental Care in Doylestown takes great pride in offering patients in the Bucks County, PA, area the highest quality of dental healthcare. They are dedicated to providing a solution to every treatment or procedure that needs to be resolved. American Dental Care in Doylestown understands that some of their patients fear their routine checkup, which is why they offer alternatives such as sedation dentistry to allow patients to continue living a healthy lifestyle.



To learn more visit http://www.smileadc.com.