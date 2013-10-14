American Dental Care in Doylestown Now Offering Dentures to Patients This Fall 2013

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- As teeth problems consistently arise and cause considerable amounts of pain, American Dental Care in Doylestown, PA is now offering dentures to their patients this fall 2013 season. When teeth become damaged, decayed and cracked to the point where they can’t be revived, dentures serve as a viable replacement for missing teeth. Dentures will help individuals improve the quality of their speech and provide them with the confidence to smile again.



A leading dentist in Doylestown, American Dental Care can provide their patients with either a complete denture or a partial denture. A complete denture is used for patients who have lost all their teeth. The dentists will take impressions and measure the circumference of the mouth to make dentures that are a perfect fit into that person’s mouth. The patient will be required to go without teeth for up to six weeks to allow the tissue to completely heal and provide for the safe application of dentures.



Partial dentures are convenient to replace teeth that are missing while other teeth remain intact. The impressions will be made similarly to those needing complete dentures, but this simply measure the size of the gap between the two or more teeth that remain. These partial dentures will avoid the shifting of teeth that are remaining.



The process of receiving dentures by American Dental Care involves multiple visits to the dentist in Doylestown, PA. The dentist must make sure the impressions will be an accurate fit to the mouth before applying the denture. At first, dentures will cause some discomfort as the tissue and nerves of the mouth get accustomed to them. The discomfort will slowly disappear and make for a better overall experience with the mouth. Patients will be happy with their smiles, and be able to chew and digest their food without sensitivity to the teeth.



For more information on complete or partial dentures, please call 215-348-4041 today.



About American Dental Care

The team at American Dental Care in Doylestown takes great pride in offering patients in the Bucks County, PA, area the highest quality of dental healthcare. They are dedicated to providing a solution to every treatment or procedure that needs to be resolved. American Dental Care in Doylestown understands that some of their patients fear their routine checkup, which is why they offer alternatives such as sedation dentistry to allow patients to continue living a healthy lifestyle.



To learn more visit http://www.smileadc.com.