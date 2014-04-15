American Dental Care in Doylestown Now Offering Fixed Bridges to Patients This Spring

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Losing teeth can be frustrating and lower an individual’s self-esteem. Accidents occur at inopportune times, and can leave a person embarrassed to smile if any damage is done to the mouth. To restore self-confidence and provide a shining smile for years to come, American Dental Care in Doylestown is pleased to announce they are offering fixed bridges to patients this spring. Bridges provide the perfect remedy to restoring a smile by filling the space of teeth that are missing while preventing teeth in tact from shifting.



As an alternative to dentures, fixed bridges require a procedure in which a non-removable appliance is implemented into the mouth to eliminate extensive gaps in the teeth. The dentist in Bucks County, PA will consult with the patient to decide which type of bridge will best suit a particular situation, whether a traditional bridge or alternate option. Bridges will help to maintain the facial shape, providing an upgrade over a partial denture.



When undergoing a procedure for a fixed bridge, patients will have to visit the dentist in Chalfont multiple times. The tooth will be numbed so the dentist can prepare for implementation of a crown by removing a portion of enamel. Then impressions will be taken so a dental laboratory can create the bridge. While in the process of making a bridge that will fit comfortably in the mouth, a temporary bridge must be worn to ensure teeth aren’t shifting.



When the bridge is received by American Dental Care in Doylestown, patients will return to have the bridge cemented into the mouth after it is adjusted for proper fitting. Its effectiveness will make patients proud to smile. By taking care of the bridges, they can last for years. The dental professionals strive to provide their patients with high quality cosmetic dentistry services, leaving a restored smile and an improved chewing ability without the missing gap. To hear more about their fixed bridge procedure, contact 215-348-4041 today.



About American Dental Care

The team at American Dental Care in Doylestown takes great pride in offering patients in the Bucks County, PA, area the highest quality of dental healthcare. They are dedicated to providing a solution to every treatment or procedure that needs to be resolved. American Dental Care in Doylestown understands that some of their patients fear their routine checkup, which is why they offer alternatives such as sedation dentistry to allow patients to continue living a healthy lifestyle.



To learn more visit http://www.smileadc.com.